SALISBURY — Seasonal beach homeowners will be able to reinstall their water meters beginning Monday, May 4, but short-term rentals will not be allowed.
Early last month, the Board of Selectmen voted 3-2 to temporarily prohibit seasonal homeowners from installing their water meters until after May 4.
Town Manager Neil Harrington had recommended the move to the board which was designed to coincide with Gov. Charlie Baker's stay-at-home advisory which, at the time, also ended on May 4.
However, the governor extended his advisory until May 18 earlier in the week but the water meter moratorium will not continue that long, according to Harrington.
"There are about 310 seasonal water meters in Salisbury and installation may now begin as soon as Monday, May 4," Harrington said in an email. "The temporary moratorium is still in place, however, for rental properties."
Harrington said that an emergency health order issued by Health Director Jack Morris requires that those coming into town for the summer to self quarantine for 14 days.
"All seasonal residents traveling to Salisbury who intend to reside in Salisbury on a seasonal basis must self quarantine for a minimum of 14 days once reaching your destination," Morris wrote."It is best to go directly to your destination without stopping elsewhere."
Also, according to the emergency health order, seasonal properties can only be occupied by immediate family members, social distancing is encouraged but large gatherings will not be permitted, seasonal residents are also asked to limit their trips to the grocery store and to use take-out food services or food delivery instead.
According to Harrington, the town is expected to review the emergency health order again at some time before May 18.
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.