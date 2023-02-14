SALISBURY — Parking at the beach just got a little bit pricier after the Board of Selectmen on Monday voted to raise parking permit rates for the Hunt Memorial Town Parking Lot, located at 228 Beach Road.
Starting this summer, resident parking permits are $20 up from $15. Nonresident permits will cost $100, up from $75; and beach employee parking permits costing $35, an increase from $25. The cost of nonresident property owners first permits will cost $20 up from $15, with additional permits rising from $75 to $100. Parking is enforced from May 1 through to Oct. 15 from 8 a.m. to 12 a.m., seven days a week.
The vote was not unanimous however with Selectman Donna Abdullah abstaining due to having businesses interests at Salisbury Beach.
The new fee structure is close to what the town’s ad hoc Parking Committee had previously recommended with the only change being charging beach employees $50 for a summer permit.
The committee is composed of Town Manager Neil Harrington, Salisbury Police Chief Thomas Fowler, police Sgt. Jeremy Kelley, Town Clerk Melinda Morrison, Planning Director Lisa Pearson, Board of Selectmen Chairman Chuck Takesian, and Highway Foreman Raymond Cote.
Before the vote, Abdulla sparked debate regarding what she considered the disproportionate recommended price increase for beach employee parking.
“Why did the group choose to go up 100 percent on the beach employee and only 25 percent or 30 percent on the other two,” Abdulla said.
Harrington explained the group’s thinking, first addressing the reasoning behind the two smaller increases.
“With the residents parking permit, it has been $15 for a while, but the committee felt that it should go to $20 because $20 is the current all-day parking rate for one day. So we didn’t think it was fair that a resident would get a sticker for an entire year for less than the cost of one day’s parking” Harrington said.
Harrington then laid out the reasons for the new recommended price for non-residents.
“The basic consensus was that $75 is very cheap for an entire parking rate for a year, and we decided to move that to $100,” Harrington said.
He said the committee went through the same process when coming up with a recommendation for beach employees, who he noted were paying the second lowest fees behind residents.
“The committee felt that $50 was fair for an entire summer for our beach employees. We didn’t look at it from a percentage point of view,” Harrington said.
Harrington noted that if an employee was also a resident that they would pay only the lower resident fee, and emphasized that the board had final say and were only hearing recommendations.
Abdulla, whose family owns the popular Joe’s Playland arcade where she manages Lee’s Seafood, said the committee had a thorough process but still believed the recommendation was too much. She noted that while her business does have its own lot they were still among the businesses which paid for their employees parking permits should they need them.
Takesian agreed it was a large jump, but pointed out that a growing beach employee workforce was taking up more parking at a relatively low price.
Harrington added that businesses are not compelled to pay for their employees’ parking.
After some back and forth dialogue, the board decided on a new price of $35 for beach employee parking,
They then proceeded to pass the remainder of the changes as recommended, with all in favor and Abdulla again abstaining.
Matt Petry covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: mpetry@northofboston.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.