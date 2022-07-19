SALISBURY — The Salisbury Beach Partnership would like to get people going around in circles, in a good way, by offering free merry-go-round rides Saturday evening at the beach center.
The non-profit organization represents beach-area residents, businesses and community leaders dedicated to revitalizing and protecting Salisbury Beach.
The Salisbury Beach Partnership will be celebrating National Carousel Day on Saturday by offering free merry-go-round rides at the beach center between 5 and 10 p.m., while donations to the Campaign for the Historic Carousel are also encouraged.
“People are getting excited about the carousel and we want them to realize that we are still fundraising, even though the building is under construction. We still have another $2 million to go,” Nana Kennedy, development manager for the Campaign for the Historic Carousel, said.
The group is currently in the midst of building a new Salisbury Historic Carousel Pavilion on Broadway to house a 1909, hand-carved, Loof-Mangels wooden carousel that it was able to purchase for $600,000, thanks to the Campaign for the Historic Carousel over three years ago.
The Campaign for the Historic Carousel has already raised $2.2 million towards a $4.2 million goal from private donors to build the Salisbury Historic Carousel Pavilion, which is currently under construction on Broadway.
Kennedy said she hopes construction of the octagonal pavilion will be completed by the end of the year.
“There have been some delays in the supply chain of things, just like many other people are experiencing. But we are trying to have it ready by the end of the year and then the carousel will need to be installed in the pavilion,” she said.
The Salisbury Beach Partnership also owns and operates a merry-go-round that has proven to be a popular alternative to a wooden carousel at $3 a ride at the beach center.
“The last few weekends the merry-go-round has been packed. So, there is already a desire and need for it,” Kennedy said.
