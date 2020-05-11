SALISBURY — Cristy's and Tripoli pizza shops on Broadway reopened this weekend, just over a month after the town Board of Health shut them down because patrons were disregarding social distancing guidelines outside the shops.
Salisbury police Chief Thomas Fowler said he met with beach merchants, Town Manager Neil Harrington and director of public health John Morris last week to come up with a plan for managing social distancing at Salisbury Beach.
Though these food places have always been considered essential businesses, Fowler said they were shut down because patrons were eating and gathering around the area, instead of picking up their food and going home.
"Unlike other restaurants down there, their food is kind of hand food, so it's not like you go somewhere, pick it up and go home to eat it," he said.
With food like pizza, fried dough, coffee and ice cream, "it kind of lends itself to people gathering," Fowler said.
To address this issue, the town will continue restricting traffic on Broadway and hopes to add seating along the streets where traffic would typically be. These tables will be restricted to one family or two people at a time, and they will be spread out to adhere to state social distancing guidelines.
This past weekend was an opportunity for these merchants to ease into that, Fowler said, adding that they saw no issues, but the weather wasn't exactly encouraging people to go out.
The police chief they are trying to get what they are calling "health agents," or "people who work for the town that can monitor and make recommendations if people are not abiding by the social distancing in hopes that we get voluntary compliance."
Beach merchants and the town will meet again on Wednesday with the hope of having tables set up by Thursday, Fowler said.
"That's our plan," he said. "Whether that comes to fruition or not, we'll see."
The Salisbury Health Department's March 24 social distancing order can be found at www.salisburyma.gov/sites/salisburyma/files/uploads/bohsocialdistancingorder.pdf.
