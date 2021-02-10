SALISBURY — Four Salisbury Beach homeowners have received emergency certification from the Conservation Commission to repair their properties after a storm eroded a protective dune last week.
Commission Chairwoman Sheila Albertelli told selectmen at their meeting Monday that the nor’easter which swept through the area Feb. 1-2 seriously damaged Salisbury Beach.
“That storm has resulted in severe coastal erosion along the length of Salisbury Beach,” she said. “We had severe damage with the worst of it between public access ways 6 and 7.”
Albertelli said Conservation Agent Adriane Marchand has been meeting with affected Salisbury Beach homeowners and the commission has issued emergency certificates to four property owners who need to make repairs.
“If you have experienced any damage, you want to call the conservation agent directly at Town Hall,” Albertelli said. “She will work with them to get everything that they need for an emergency (certification). I will work with her and we will get those out immediately so that they can start (addressing) their properties immediately.”
Albertelli reminded property owners that the barrier beach, up to the back side of the salt marsh, is considered coastal dune and within the Conservation Commission’s jurisdiction.
“Whenever you plan to add a deck or an addition or you want to replace your steps or build a house, install a fence, build a shed or cut down trees or shrubs, you do need to contact the conservation agent before you start the work,” Albertelli said. “The vast majority of enforcement actions are just a really innocent mistake by the homeowner who didn’t realize they were in our jurisdiction.”
Albertelli advises homeowners not to begin any sand-nourishing projects during the winter. She said Marchand will have more information about beach nourishment as the season rolls on.
“Any work that would be a fill, dredge or alter any area within a resource area or within 100 feet of a wetland or 200 feet of a river is within the jurisdiction of the committee,” Albertelli said.
Damaging winter storms are a random occasion and no one knows when they will strike.
“There is no way of knowing what any particular storm may be able to do in terms of damage,” Town Manager Neil Harrington said. “This is a very frustrating thing. There are people whose homes are exposed by a lot of the damage. The loss of the dune is on the state side of the property and it is unknown whether or not the state will be able or willing to bring additional sand to the site.”
For more on the Conservation Commission: www.salisburyma.gov/conservation-commission.
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
