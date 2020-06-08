SALISBURY — Weekend concerts and fireworks were not popular items while personal responsibility was during a special online COVID-19 community forum Thursday night.
Town Manager Neil Harrington joined Brad Schiff, president of Pierce-Cote Advertising/Regan Communications, in welcoming a number of residents to a virtual Zoom public forum that was broadcast live by Salisbury Community Television and Media Center.
The roughly two-hour community forum focused on asking Salisbury Beach summer stakeholders the best way to open the season during the COVID-19 crisis.
Harrington stressed that the forum was intended as a "back and forth" between town officials and residents but was designed to receive feedback on how people believe the town should move forward over the next three months.
Respondents were able to communicate via email, phone or through the Zoom app.
Many asked that the town cancel the traditional weekend beach concerts and fireworks, while others requested the weekend concerts and fireworks be delayed until Phase 3 of Gov. Charlie Baker's reopening plan.
Beach resident John Housianitis advised against holding large gatherings and recommended that all beachgoers wear protective face masks and practice social distancing.
"It should be a clear direction for whomever is hosting a large event that social distancing and the wearing of masks is necessary," Housianitis said. "Capacity limits must be given and enforced. To do otherwise defeats the purpose of all the rules and regulations. Hand sanitizer stations should also be accessible to all attendees."
Housianitis argued that parking on the south end of the beach should be for residents only, and clear and large signs should be visible in places where people can easily gather.
Summer resident Lee Mack said merchants should require all customers to wear protective face masks.
"No shirts, no masks, no service," Mack said.
Requests were also made to limit the number of sleeping spaces at summer rental properties; limit parking lots to 50% capacity; add hand sanitizer to any cleaning equipment that landlords give temporary tenants; and expand outdoor spaces for beach area businesses.
A suggestion was also made to come up with a volunteer reopening committee; a designated parking lot for cars waiting for takeout orders; and to hand out face masks at the Beach Center.
A request was also made that either Harrington or a selectman update the public on the situation at the beach on a daily or weekly basis.
Harrington said it became clear during the forum that communication is "very, very important."
"We will be making a public statement and making some specific comments on some of the guidance and what we intend to do going forward," Harrington said. "Also, what we expect residents and tenants and renters to do this summer. Obviously, the town can't do everything."
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
