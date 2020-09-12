Salisbury Beach restrooms only open weekends now

SALISBURY — Public restrooms on Salisbury Beach are open, but only on the weekends.
The town closed its public beach restrooms earlier in the week, prompting an unknown person to post a handwritten note on one of the doors telling people to call Town Hall to complain about the issue.
According to an email from Town Manager Neil Harrington, the restroom closures are not unusual.
"The town never keeps the public restrooms at the beach open on weekdays after Labor Day because kids are back in school by then," Harrington said.
But this is not a usual year. Students in the Triton Regional School District are not expected to return to school until next week, and it will be remote only to start. Some families may still be flocking to the beach for a last hurrah, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.
Harrington went on to say that the restrooms will be open and staffed on the weekends until next summer.
"There is no funding available in our FY 21 budget to keep the restrooms open during the week at this time of the year," he said.
Spring Town Meeting approved borrowing $5.2 million to build a comfort station and welcome center at the beach.
According to Harrington, one of the comfort station buildings is expected to be complete and open to the public next summer.
Plans for the Salisbury Beach comfort station and welcome center can be found at www.salisburyma.gov/sites/g/files/vyhlif1166/f/uploads/beachcenterdesign2.pdf.
