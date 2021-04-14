SALISBURY — Salisbury Beach State Reservation could soon become a drive-thru COVID-19 vaccination site if the town manager has his way.
Salisbury, Amesbury, Groveland, Georgetown, Merrimac, Newbury, West Newbury, Rowley and Newburyport have joined to form the Lower Merrimack Valley Regional Collaborative, which has vaccinated more than 10,000 Massachusetts residents against COVID-19.
The collaborative has primarily used Amesbury High School for its vaccination clinics, but with the general public about to become eligible for the vaccine April 19, Town Manager Neil Harrington would like to give clinic workers and organizers more room to work.
Harrington told selectmen at their meeting Monday that he recently wrote a letter to state Department of Conservation and Recreation Commissioner Jim Montgomery to request permission to use Salisbury Beach State Reservation as a drive-thru vaccination clinic.
Harrington pointed out that Health Director Jack Morris has been a strong advocate for using the reservation as a vaccination site.
“The idea was endorsed by the collaborative so, hopefully, we will hear back from the commissioner on that,” Harrington said. “Starting next Monday, the general public will be allowed to be vaccinated. So, there are going to be a large number of people trying to get vaccination appointments.”
He said using a drive-thru vaccination site will give the collaborative the ability to vaccinate even more people than before.
“They have been giving out a lot but I think they can give out a lot more if we are using the drive-thru,” Harrington said.
