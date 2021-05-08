SALISBURY — Salisbury Beach Summer Cleanup Days will begin on Saturday, May 22.
Gloves and plastic bags will be available to cleanup volunteers at a table set up in the beach center. All are invited to attend and all COVID-19 safety protocols will be in place. Rain date is May 23.
Future clean up dates are Saturday, June 26, Saturday, June 24 and Saturday, Aug. 28.
The event is being supported by the Salisbury Beach Betterment Association; Groundswell Surf Cafe; Joe's Playland; Swell Wiley's Ice Cream and Homemade Candy; the Salisbury Discount House; the Department of Public Works; and the town of Salisbury.
For more information go to; www.facebook.com/groups/salisburybeachcleanup/about
