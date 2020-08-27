SALISBURY — Jesse Maneiro wants to make a difference in his Salisbury Beach neighborhood and he's ready to give the beach a good cleaning on Sunday.
Maneiro is putting out the call for volunteers for what he calls the "End of the Season Cleanin'" which will take place on Sunday, Aug. 30 from 9 a.m. until noon.
"We really want to make sure that the beachfront is clean," Maneiro said. "If we don't pick up the trash, the ocean is going to pick it up, one way or the other. Then we don't know where it goes."
Salisbury Beach has seen an increase in visitors this summer, according to Maneiro
"We definitely got a bit busier on the beach this season," he said. "We had a huge influx at the beginning of the season because Hampton Beach wasn't fully open. Then everyone flooded down here to Salisbury Beach."
More people means more trash on the beach and Salisbury has seen a lot of "micro trash" such as straws and plastic wrappers, according to Maneiro.
"Disposable masks have also been a big issue," he said. "We have found them all over the beach."
The Public Works Department has also donated personal protective equipment for the cleanup and all of the trash will be placed into trash bags which will be picked up by the DPW later on, according to Maneiro.
"The DPW does great work in Salisbury and they need our help," Maneiro said. "This is my first clean up and I've spent no money putting it together. It's all been a matter of networking and word-of-mouth and contacting town officials who have been very helpful. So, you don't need a lot of money to put something like this together and I would also like to get this going, perhaps two or three times a year."
Volunteers are asked to meet at the main stage in Salisbury Beach Center Sunday and people can arrive at their own pace.
Cleanup volunteers will also receive a coupon for 20% off at Swell Willey's Ice Cream and Homemade Candy, Groundswell Surf Cafe or the Salisbury Discount House to be used on Sunday.
For more information go to www.facebook.com/groups/salisburybeachcleanup.
