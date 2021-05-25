SALISBURY — A 64-unit condominium complex proposed for Forest Road received neither a go-ahead nor a shutdown order from the Zoning Board of Appeals as it continued a public hearing on the project Tuesday night.
Real estate developer Steve Paquette is seeking a comprehensive permit from the board to build the complex on 28 acres at 6 Forest Road.
The proposed development would be called Meadowview at Salisbury and feature 48 market rate units selling for roughly $350,000 each.
The project would also feature 16 affordable housing units selling for between $180,000 and $220,000 each, and would place the complex within the state’s 40B housing guidelines.
The project received a negative recommendation from the Planning Board earlier this year but town counsel Amy Kwesell told the Zoning Board on Tuesday night that approval of a proposed 40B affordable housing project is solely within its purview.
"The Zoning Board of Appeals will step into the shoes of all other permit-making authorities in town," Kwesell said. "You will step into the shoes of the Conservation Commission, the Board of Health, the Planning Board."
Kwesell added that the Zoning Board cannot, however, waive state or federal laws such as the Wetlands Protection Act or Title 5.
"In order to deny a comprehensive permit, there has to be a legitimate, local concern," Kwesell said. "Local concerns that have succeeded are when a large septic system was threatening an abutter's drinking water well. But, other than that, the cards are against us, essentially."
The board learned the results of a traffic study Tuesday that indicated part of the plan for the development needs to be redesigned when it comes to consecutive turns that would require a maximum 15 mph speed limit. A traffic study focusing on the intersection of Forest and Gerrish roads still needs to be completed.
Engineering firm Weston & Sampson has been asked to perform a water study model for the project and a water modeling report is still outstanding.
Some town residents, who did not give their names during the virtual meeting, raised concerns about local wildlife and the potential impact of school-age children moving into the district.
Board members Derek DePetrillo and John Schillizzi expressed their concerns that the project is too large. DePetrillo suggested it be reduced to 50 units.
Board Chairwoman Susan Pawlisheck expressed interest in seeing a study performed based on a 50-unit project.
Paquette has an $800,000 purchase-and-sales agreement with the owners of the 28 acres, Selectman Freeman Condon and his wife, Maureen Condon.
The agreement stipulates that Paquette would pay the Condons an additional $10,000 per unit if the project is approved for more than 40 units, and an additional $5,000 for each approved unit over 50.
The board voted unanimously to continue the public hearing until its meeting June 8.
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
