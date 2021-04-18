SALISBURY — The Daily News, Salisbury Community Television and the Salisbury Beach Betterment Association are co-sponsoring an hourlong forum Thursday, April 22, featuring the three candidates for the Board of Selectmen.
The Q&A session, from 7 to 8 p.m., will include incumbents Donna Abdulla and Chuck Takesian, and challenger Robert Roy.
Because of concerns about transmission of the coronavirus, the public will not be allowed to attend the forum in the Colchester Room of Salisbury Town Hall, but it will be cablecast live on Comcast Channel 12 (only in Salisbury) and livestreamed on Facebook @SCTVMC.
After brief opening statements by the three candidates, Richard K. Lodge, editor of The Daily News, will ask questions, followed by brief closing statements.
Anyone who would like to suggest questions that might be asked of the candidates that night can email them to Lodge at rlodge@newburyportnews.com or drop them off in the mail slot to the left of the front door of The Daily News at 23 Liberty St., Newburyport.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.