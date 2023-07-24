SALISBURY — After successfully opening in time for the Fourth of July, the folks behind the Salisbury Beach Partnership’s historic carousel pavilion plan to celebrate National Carousel Day on Tuesday by recognizing those who helped make the project a reality.
The nonprofit organization launched the Campaign for the Historic Carousel in 2019 with the goal of raising $4.2 million to purchase a 1909 hand-carved Looff-Mangels carousel and build a year-round octagonal pavilion at 7 Broadway for its new home.
The group initially set out to bring the 1890s Looff-Mangels Broadway Flying Horses Carousel back to Salisbury Beach Center following its sale and removal in the 1970s, but it turned out that the carousel was no longer intact.
Executive Director Amy Moore said the event, which begins at 5 p.m. at 7 Broadway, will be “a celebration of the end of a hard journey and the beginning of a new era.”
“The program will include gracious thanks for sponsors and donors and the community that helped build this and make this happen,” Moore said.
She explained that while the building has been open for a couple of weeks, they have not had the opportunity to properly celebrate with the people who contributed to the project’s success.
“It just so happened that National Carousel Day was in July and it was very serendipitous. We’re excited to be able to celebrate that day in earnest now with a historical carousel,” Moore said.
Salisbury Beach Partnership President Wayne Capolupo echoed her sentiment.
“We officially opened our doors to riders on June 30, but we held off on any formal celebration until National Carousel Day. and what better day of the year is there to enjoy our beloved carousel with those who helped make its return possible?” Capolupo said.
Moore said among those who have confirmed they will attend are state Sen. Bruce Tarr, R-Gloucester; Newburyport Bank CEO and President Lloyd Hamm Jr.; Salisbury officials, including selectmen; and many of the carousel’s sponsors, including representatives from Coca-Cola.
Selectmen Vice Chairman Michael Colburn spoke about how much he has enjoyed seeing the carousel in operation.
“I have gone there many times, I love to see the children’s faces, and it brings back memories of my own childhood riding rides at Salisbury Beach,” he said.
Colburn said he is “very excited” to attend the opening celebration, describing the pavilion as “one of the greatest additions to Salisbury that we have had in many years.”
Matt Petry covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: mpetry@northofboston.com.
