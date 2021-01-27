SALISBURY — Code Red is not what it used to be but the town manager would like to remind people the public alert system is still working.
The town has been using its Code Red telephone alert system since 2011 to let residents with a landline phone know about important information such as traffic, weather-related and emergency alerts.
Town Manager Neil Harrington told selectmen at their meeting Monday that the days of the landline phone are waning and the town has discovered that people without landlines are no longer receiving the Code Red announcements.
“We recently had a water shutoff down near the beach, on Beach Road, in relationship to the welcome center project,” Harrington said. “We sent a neighborhood-specific Code Red alert to those areas that were going to have their water shut off. Within 15 minutes of the water being shut off, we started to get a small deluge, no pun intended, of calls from people saying, ‘Why is my water being shut off?’”
Harrington said he wants to promote the Code Red system to cell phone users who would need to sign up for it to receive further alerts.
“A lot of people don’t have landlines anymore, they have cell phones,” Harrington said. “The system requires you to proactively register if you only have a cell phone.”
Harrington asked that residents who are interested sign up at https://public.coderedweb.com/CNE/en-US/ADE8E3D523BE.
Several construction projects such as the Lafayette Road sewer project, the Bridge Road water main project, and the construction of the beach welcome center are set to resume in the spring and the Code Red system will alert people to traffic detours or holdups.
“You can sign up for any types of alerts that you want” Harrington said. “Emergency alerts, or all alerts, or any types of things of that nature. You can enter your cell phone, you can enter multiple phones. You can also unsubscribe at any time that you want if it becomes an annoyance to you in some fashion. But, we really think it would be really helpful if more people signed up.”
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.