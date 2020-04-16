SALISBURY — Although the Salisbury Senior Center is closed, the staff is working to keep seniors safe, healthy and engaged, according to Director Elizabeth Pettis.
If a senior is feeling isolated, would just like to talk to someone or would like a daily or weekly check-in call from the staff, contact the center, Pettis said in a press release.
A member of the Council on Aging staff can drop of books or puzzles as well as essential items to those in need, she said.
Seniors are encouraged to take advantage of local stores offering senior hours or to have someone shop for them if possible. Limited grocery and noncontrolled prescription delivery are available for seniors and those with health conditions that make shopping more risky, Pettis said.
To receive assistance with essential groceries or pharmaceutical items, including light pickup and delivery, call in advance at 978-462-2412. Our Neighbors’ Table food pantry in Amesbury offers grab-and-go bags with curbside pickup. Call 978-388-1907 or go to the Our Neighbors’ Table website.
The center encourages anyone over age 60 to stay home and enroll in Meals on Wheels. Call 800-892-0890 to schedule meal deliveries.
In addition, durable medical equipment is available if needed and can be dropped off on the doorstep. Health insurance assistance through SHINE program phone consultations are also available, Pettis said.
Help through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance program, or SNAP — formerly known as food stamps, is available by applying or updating one’s benefits by calling the center at 978-462-2412.
The center asks that seniors reschedule any routine doctor’s appointments by calling their doctor’s office. For appointments that cannot be rescheduled, the center will work to provide transportation, Pettis said.
