SALISBURY – The Salisbury Board of Selectmen held a small-scale Memorial Day observance on the town common on Saturday. The commemoration included words by Town Manager Neil Harrington and introductions by former selectman Fred Knowles.
All of those gathered at the war memorials recited the Pledge of Allegiance and board members, Ronalee Ray-Parrott and Wilma McDonald laid a wreath at the Veterans Memorial.
To watch a local tribute to Memorial Day heroes, click here.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.