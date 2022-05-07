SALISBURY — Nominations for the following awards will be accepted through May 13 to the Salisbury Chamber of Commerce. Chamber members are asked to participate. Categories include:
Business Award
The Business of the Year award is given to a member business that contributes to the needs of the community. May have recently undertaken an initiative in support of our local community and engaged and motivated staff.
Leadership Award
The Leadership award is for a supportive member of the Salisbury Chamber of Commerce. Dedicated to the membership they serve. A creative, strong willed and a leader by example.
Award of Appreciation
Awards of Appreciation are given to members of the Chamber Community who may have given time, energy and expertise to enhance the visibility of the Chamber in Salisbury. Members who have devoted hours of their time to the Salisbury Chamber and our community. Throughout the year they have made themselves available to help out whenever asked.
Louis A. Hailson Community Service Award
The Louis A. Hailson Community Service Award is given to an individual or individuals whose actions highlight the humanitarian and good Samaritan virtues illustrated by Louis Hailson, the Salisbury town pharmacist for decades. Louis saw a need and filled it.
New Business Award
Chamber members, include your reasons & thoughts for the nomination, ahead of a May 31 requested deadline.
