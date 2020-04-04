SALISBURY – Salisbury sidewalks and driveways are expected to be far more inspiration and happy starting Sunday when the week-long “Chalk the Walk” project begins.
It is hoped the Salisbury Chamber of Commerce-inspired initiative, which runs until the following Sunday, April 12, will spread positive vibes across town, according to organizer Melissa Ryan, the chamber’s digital marketing specialist.
“It has a real cool meaning,” Ryan said of the initiative that has already been successful across the country.
Ryan said in the weeks since Greater Newburyport began staying home in order to minimize the spread of COVID-19, residents have come up with creative and fun ways to stay connected and spread cheer.
Residents began taping jokes to their front doors, others placed Teddy Bears in front windows, musicians began performing from their porches and car parade birthday parties began sprouting up, too.
Those activities inspired Ryan to bring something to the table that Salisbury business owners and residents can do to say thank you to first responders, doctors, teachers, and others who are helping make the coronavirus crisis a little more bearable.
If nothing else it will give children and their parents another activity they can do while stuck at home, she added.
Ryan said she hopes people take photos of their chalk drawings and place them on social media with the hashtag #ChalkWalkSalisbury!
As for the weather forecast, Ryan said rain is expected Wednesday and Thursday. But clear skies the remaining days should lead to a boatload of cool chalk drawings.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.