SALISBURY — Town Hall will be closing to the public until further notice Wednesday, due to a recent bump in local COVID-19 cases.
Salisbury reported 214 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Dec. 11, up 45 cases from 169 total on Dec. 4.
According to Town Manager Neil Harrington, Town Hall, the Council on Aging and the Department of Public Works buildings will be closed to the public and open by appointment only beginning Wednesday, Dec. 16.
Harrington said that the recent increase in positive COVID-19 cases, as well as the upcoming winter months, prompted him to move town offices back to appointment only for the first time since the summer.
"We were open by appointment only at the very beginning of the pandemic, but we brought our staff back slowly and were reopened to the public around June," Harrington said. "Since then, we have been open completely. But we are changing our policy now because of the spike of COVID cases, both in town and in the general area."
Harrington went on to say that town offices will be closed to the public "for the foreseeable future."
"Particularly now that the colder weather is here and almost all activities are indoors, you are starting to see a spike everywhere," Harrington said.
"So I would not be surprised if this goes on for a little while," he added. "But our hours of operation are the same and people can still call or email to make appointments the same way that they did earlier in the year. But we feel that this is in the best interests of public health and safety."
Salisbury phone numbers: Town Hall, 978-462-8232; the Health Department 978-462-3430; Building Department 978-462-7839; Town Clerk's Office 978-462-7591; Treasurer 978-465-0331; Council on Aging 978-462-2412; Department of Public Works 978-463-0656.
