SALISBURY — To make sure seniors have all the information they need to find the right social and medical support or to simply have a place to hang out throughout the day, the Council on Aging is hosting an adult day health information seminar on Wednesday.
The seminar kicks off at noon and is being presented by Sevita community liaison Kim Anderson. Sevita says it is the leading provider of home- and community-based specialty health care with 45,000 employees serving more than 55,000 people.
“She’ll be explaining what you should look for, what adult day health is, what they provide, what they don’t provide, when it would be appropriate to seek adult day health for your loved one, your friend or family member. She’s also going to go over how it’s paid for and insurance options,” Salisbury COA Outreach Coordinator Audrey Allen said.
Allen said another goal is to make caregivers aware of the resources available to them.
“Maybe they can take a day or two off a week and enroll their loved one in the appropriate adult day health. Once they learn what’s available, why it’s available, what care will be given to their loved one, I think it’s very important that the caregiver has their own time. They can’t be working 24/7 and they need a break, too,” Allen said.
Anderson shared similar sentiments when speaking about why she feels it is important to get the word out about adult day health.
“I think that people generally don’t know that we exist. We are an affordable alternative to nursing home care. We are also a great alleviator of stress for caregivers giving care to people in the home,” Anderson said.
Allen said she has known Anderson for years, and reached out as they were preparing for the launch of a new program.
“We were both working with elders and I reached out to her and then we’re starting a memory café here, so I think that’s going to be a question that caregivers will be asking and it’s some information we want to be able to provide them as well,” Allen said.
While going over what will take place on Wednesday, Allen mentioned that the COA’s memory café program would be coming to the center in October.
“It is a safe place for people with memory impairments, Alzheimer’s, dementia, or brain injuries for them to come in a safe place with their caregivers,” Allen said.
Anderson spoke about her organization’s passion for adult day health.
“We are pride ourselves on providing people the care and oversight and the care that they need, but yet they can go home and sleep in their bed at night and be with their family and their loved ones,” Anderson said.
Matt Petry covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: mpetry@northofboston.com.
