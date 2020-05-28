SALISBURY — Plans to build a 235-unit housing complex on Salisbury Beach are on hold after the Conservation Commission denied the developer’s most recent proposal.
In late March, the Planning Board unanimously approved Big Block Development Group’s plan to build a $130 million condominium/apartment complex to be called One Oceanfront at the corner of Broadway and Oceanfront South.
The project has been in the works since 2017 and calls for the removal of pavement along the eastern edge of the property so that 34,000 square feet of sand could be brought in to restore the dunes. But the Conservation Commission deemed Big Block’s dune restoration plans to be insufficient during a virtual public hearing May 20.
Commissioner Jane Purinton said she believes the One Oceanfront project is wonderfully designed and would be a significant improvement to the beach center.
But Purinton said she was concerned about the amount of concrete the project’s parking lot would require and said the plan does not meet the necessary performance standards.
“I appreciate the hard work and effort that the applicant and everybody involved has put into it,” Purinton said. “But, with a knot in my stomach, I am back feeling the way I felt initially.”
Commission Chairwoman Sheila Albertelli pointed to state resiliency reports she has seen that predict a severe environmental impact at Salisbury Beach, including frequent and more powerful storms and coastal erosion.
“I have seen many times, year after year and storm after storm, the destruction that occurs down there from the velocity and the strength of these waves hitting these buildings and these dunes with the force of a freight train,” Albertelli said.
Albertelli said she has no confidence that an artificial sand dune would be able to function well enough to mitigate flooding.
“Over a decade of service on this board, this is the most difficult decision I have ever, ever had to make, and the most critical,” she said.
Purinton cited the National Wildlife Federation’s Great Marsh Coastal Adaptation Plan in 2017 that referenced Salisbury Beach Center as an area which could be severely affected by storms.
“That area of our beach, by many different accounts, is the highest hazard area for being negatively involved in horrible, horrible storms,” Purinton said. “I’m just nervous as the Dickens that this is not going to be a good thing.”
Albertelli said sand erosion at Salisbury Beach continues to expose building foundations and Big Block’s dune restoration plan would not be enough to hold back the tides.
“I just wish the impact on the dune system could be way, way less,” Albertelli said. “If this could only be built someplace else, it would be wonderful.”
One Oceanfront does not meet the requirements established by the Massachusetts Wetlands Protection Act, according to the commission.
The commission voted 5-1 to deny the project without prejudice. Blake Liebert was opposed to the motion.
No one from Big Block Development Group spoke at the meeting May 20. Managing partner Wayne Capolupo did not return calls for comment Wednesday from The Daily News.
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
