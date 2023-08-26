SALISBURY — Authors, artists and others who are looking to enrich the local arts community but are not sure how to pay for such endeavors can submit proposals to the Salisbury Cultural Council by Oct. 17 to be eligible for grant assistance.
These grants can fund a variety of artistic projects and activities in Salisbury, including exhibits, festivals, field trips, short-term artist residencies, performances in schools, workshops and lectures. Past projects include Salisbury Days music and an interactive magic show performed at Salisbury Public Library called “Reading is Magic.”
“We just try to fund things that are in the arts, but the arts do not mean just painting,” said Salisbury Cultural Council member Mary Whitmore. “Theater, reading, we’ve given some to the authors, the children’s librarian puppet show here in Salisbury that she did for the kids, things like that.”
Whitmore explained why she believes awarding cultural grants is important for the town.
“I think it brings the community together. and it exposes the community to a lot of different venues that are out there,” she said.
Parks and Recreation Administrator Jennifer Roketenetz spoke about grants her department has received in the past, including aid for last year’s Salisbury Days musical performance.
“We hosted Beantown Swing Orchestra. That was that 18-piece band that came in,” Roketenetz said.
She said even when her department is not receiving grants, there are still benefits.
“By supporting other artists’ work, they’re still supporting our work because those artists will reach out to us and they’re funded so we don’t have to worry about that,” Roketenetz said. “We can bring amazing cultural opportunities without having the stress of how we’re going to fund it, which is really something special.”
Whitmore spoke about the groups they hope submit proposals.
“We are really focusing a lot on the schools,” she said. “We do have to go by guidelines given by the Massachusetts Council of Arts so their guidelines are to reach children and seniors.”
Whitmore noted that each year they are typically able to award $7,000 in grants.
“When we get requests for proposals, we go over what we can appropriate, which is tough. To read them all is fascinating. Then, we kind of rank them.
“It takes me about 12 hours to go through them, make notes, see what the request is, and see what I think our council can appropriate,” Whitmore added, noting that her group awarded 20 grants last year.
She said there are always a few requests that do not meet the criteria and are not funded, but most proposals do receive grants.
To submit a proposal, email mabachand@me.com. Application forms and more information about the Local Cultural Council Program are available at www.massculturalcouncil.org.
Matt Petry covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: mpetry@northofboston.com.
