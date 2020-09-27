SALISBURY — The Salisbury Cultural Council announces that proposals to receive funding to support community-oriented arts, humanities and science programs are due Nov. 16.
These grants can support a variety of artistic projects and activities in Salisbury, including exhibits, festivals, field trips, short-term artist residencies, performances in schools, workshops and lectures, according to a press release.
Virtual programs will be given consideration due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The council is among a network of 329 cultural councils serving all 351 communities in the commonwealth. The program is the largest grassroots cultural funding network in the nation, supporting thousands of community-based projects in the arts, humanities and sciences each year.
The state Legislature provides an annual appropriation to the Massachusetts Cultural Council, a state agency that then allocates money to each community, the release said.
While the total amount of funding available will be contingent upon the Massachusetts Cultural Council's fiscal 2021 state budget appropriation, the Salisbury Cultural Council distributed $4,500 in grants last year.
Previously funded programs include the Salisbury Art Stroll, Ed The Wizard, and Amazing Hero Art at Salisbury Elementary School.
For local guidelines and information, contact Chairperson Monique Greilich at MABachand@comcast.net. Application forms and more information about the Local Cultural Council Program are available at www.mass-culture.org.
For specific information about COVID-19-related considerations, visit https://massculturalcouncil.org/covid-19-resources/guidance-for-local-cultural-councils-and-their-grantees-in-response-to-covid-19/.
