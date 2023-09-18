SALISBURY — Kickball, a firefighter muster and mini golf are among activities folks can catch starting next weekend when the annual Salisbury Days returns with events, games and food.
The 48 hours of fun kicks off Friday, Sept. 22, and ends Sunday, Sept. 24, featuring a slate of nearly 20 activities to engage the community.
“I think it’s a wonderful opportunity, not to sound corny, but to connect with the heart of our community. We do our best to highlight all the different things throughout town. So we’re at the beach, we’re on the green, we’re in Lions Park, and in doing so we have events to reflect the different things that we have going on and that we’re proud of,” Parks and Recreation Commission Administrator Jenn Roketenetz said.
She thanked everyone who helped her put the weekend of events together.
“We collaborate with the beach partnership. We collaborate with our department heads throughout town hall,” Roketenetz said.
She said various other organizations and sponsors help to make it all possible.
“We have our headlining sponsor which is the Institution For Savings. So not only do they offer a very generous donation towards the event, but they also attend the event and run activities for community members that come,” Roketenetz said.
Opening day events take place at Lions Park and include a Skee-Ball tournament put on by Joe’s Playland and a kickball tournament organized by the Lions Club. At 4:30 p.m., the opening ceremony will commence, featuring the winners of last year’s Salisbury Shines awards presenting awards to this year’s winners.
“Friday is a really special piece of Salisbury Days. While all the events are well loved and we celebrate them big, Friday is a very intimate opportunity for folks in the community to gather and celebrate each other, celebrate our award recipients,” Roketenetz said.
The action moves to Salisbury Beach the next day, featuring all-day beach sales, a kite and sandcastle event, a bike and car show, and an annual fundraiser. Roketenetz shared the latest addition to Saturday’s lineup.
“The Salisbury Beach Partnership that runs the Salisbury Beach Carousel has announced that in honor of Salisbury Days, they will be offering free carousel rides from noon to 4 p.m.,” Roketenetz said.
Carousel Executive Director Amy Moore spoke about how the goals of the carousel align with the goals of Parks and Recreation, making it easy to collaborate with Roketenetz.
“It’s bringing families together for joy and happiness and things that are so missing in the world today. And the fact that Salisbury has a Parks and Recreations division that is so passionate and active, that gives us a launch pad to actually be a part of something bigger than just an amusement ride,” Moore said.
The final day will be held in Salisbury Square, with a wide array of activities including mini golf organized by the Friends of the Salisbury Public Library, a science show, and a personal favorite of Roketenetz, the firemen’s muster.
For a full schedule of activities, visit the Salisbury Days Facebook page.
Matt Petry covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: mpetry@northofboston.com.
