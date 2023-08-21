SALISBURY — Folks looking for a weekend full of community fun will be in luck next month when Salisbury Days returns with activities, games and food.
The annual event kicks off Friday, Sept. 22, and ends Sunday, Sept. 24, featuring a slate of nearly 20 activities to engage the community.
“We are anticipating a good turnout and lots of fun,” Parks and Recreation Commission Administrator Jenn Roketenetz said.
Selectmen Vice Chairman Michael Colburn spoke about why he believes it is important for the town to continue the Salisbury Days tradition.
“It builds community, and it allows a lot of people who would not interact with each other to interact with each other and maybe kindle new friendships or restore old friendships,” Colburn said.
The festivities on opening day will be held at Lions Park and include a Skee-Ball tournament put on by Joe’s Playland and a kickball tournament organized by the Lions Club. At 4:30 p.m., the opening ceremony will commence, featuring the winners of last year’s Salisbury Shines awards presenting awards to this year’s winners.
“We recognize our community members that really shine as volunteers,” Roketenetz said.
The action moves to Salisbury Beach Center the next day, featuring all-day beach sales, a kite and sandcastle event, a bike and car show, and an annual fundraiser.
“To end the day at the beach, we are hosting a brewfest with Salisbury PTA as a fundraiser for Parks and Rec and the elementary school. I think we’re in our eighth year this year and we feature dozens of beer samplings and seltzer samplings live music, and backyard games,” Roketenetz said.
The final day will be held in Salisbury Square, with a wide array of activities available, including mini golf organized by the Friends of the Salisbury Public Library, a science show, and a personal favorite of Roketenetz, the firemen’s muster.
“The firemen’s muster is super fun, great energy,” Roketenetz said.
Colburn immediately brought up the activity when asked what he was looking forward to the most.
“Watching the firemen’s muster brings me back to my childhood, Newburyport on Pond Street, Salisbury, and the pumper trucks are something that’s very historically a part of our communities,” Colburn said.
He said he did not have many chances to enjoy Salisbury Days while growing up because he often traveled with his father, but noted that his family always loved the event.
“I was only here in the summertimes, but my cousins, all my family members, were always involved, at least in the olden days. It does remind me of when I was younger,” Colburn said.
For a full schedule of activities, visit the Salisbury Days Facebook page.
Matt Petry covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: mpetry@northofboston.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.