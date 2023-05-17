SALISBURY — Local Democrats will meet June 3 at 9:30 a.m. at the Hilton Center, 43 Lafayette Road, to elect four delegates and four alternates to represent the town at the state convention.
Preregistered Democrats must be at least 16 years old by the start of the caucus window May 23 and must be preregistered before the caucus.
Any person whose name is not on the party registration list must provide proof of Democratic Party registration or preregistration, or register or preregister prior to the close of the caucus registration period.
Anyone who is age 16 to 35, people with disabilities, people of color, and members of the LGBTQ+ community not elected as delegates or alternates are encouraged to apply to be add-on delegates at the caucus or by visiting massdems.org/caucus.
The convention will be held Sept. 23 at the Tsongas Arena in Lowell. The daylong convention will address an action agenda.
Those interested in getting involved with the Salisbury Democratic Committee should contact Derek DePetrillo at ddepetrillo@hotmail.com.
