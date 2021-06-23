SALISBURY — Registered Democrats in town will hold a caucus Saturday, July 10, to elect delegates and alternatives to the Massachusetts Democratic State Convention.
The caucus will be in person, although the option of Zoom participation may be requested by contacting derekd0518@gmail.com.
The caucus will be held at the Hilton Center, 43 Lafayette Road, at 10 a.m.
This year’s convention will be held Sept. 25 at the Tsongas Center in Lowell.
The caucus is open to all registered and preregistered Democrats in Salisbury. Preregistered Democrats who are 16 years old as of June 15, 2021, will be allowed to participate and run as a delegate or alternate. Salisbury can elect three delegates and three alternates to the convention.
Youth, minorities, people with disabilities and LGBTQ individuals who are not elected a delegate or alternate may apply to be an add-on delegate at the caucus or at www.massdems.org by Aug. 6.
Any interested Salisbury resident who would like to find out more about the Democratic Town Committee can email derekd0518@gmail.com.
For more information about the caucus, email the caucus coordinator at whitmoremm@msn.com.
