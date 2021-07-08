SALISBURY — Registered Democrats in town will hold a caucus Saturday to elect delegates and alternatives to the Massachusetts Democratic State Convention.
The caucus will be in person, however, the option of Zoom participation may be requested by contacting derekd0518@gmail.com.
The caucus will be held at the Hilton Center, 43 Lafayette Road, at 10 a.m.
The convention will be Sept. 25 at the Tsongas Center in Lowell. The convention’s purpose is to adopt a party platform, discuss party business and prepare for upcoming elections.
The caucus is open to all registered and preregistered Democrats in Salisbury.
Preregistered Democrats who were at least 16 years old by June 15 will be allowed to participate and run as a delegate or alternate. Salisbury can elect three delegates and three alternates to the convention.
Youths, minorities, people with disabilities and LGBTQ individuals who are not elected a delegate or alternate may apply to be an add-on delegate at the caucus or at www.massdems.org by Aug. 6.
Any interested Salisbury resident who would like to find out more about the Salisbury Democratic Town Committee can email: derekd0518@gmail.com.
Those who would like to know more about the caucus should email the coordinator at: whitmoremm@msn.com.
