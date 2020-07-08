SALISBURY — Most new movie releases have been put on hold during the COVID-19 pandemic but "E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial" has landed in Salisbury.
Keith Martin, head of operations at Vision Max Cinema on Route 110, said the pandemic has caused many business owners to come up with unique offerings, but those in the movie distribution industry have had to think retroactively.
Building a drive-in movie theater in his back parking lot provides a way to stay in business while offering natural social distancing, according to Martin.
"People are social distancing in their cars," Martin said. "So we decided to go for it around the middle of May."
Over the past few weeks, Vision Max has stacked two storage containers and covered them with a custom-made, 50-foot vinyl screen — creating Greater Newburyport's newest drive-in theater, which opened last week.
"We don't have what you would call a traditional drive-in screen," Martin said.
Traditional or not, Vision Max's new screen has worked well enough to show Steven Spielberg classics "Jaws" and "Jurassic Park" as well as "The Goonies."
"This used to be a drive-in back in the 1970s," Martin said. "In fact, everyone liked the hamburgers so much, it gave them the idea to open The Cobblestone (now Sylvan Street Grill) next door."
Martin has built up his drive-in business over the past week and expects it to continue to grow when he begins showing Steven Spielberg's Oscar-winning classic "E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial" tonight at 8:30.
"People have been writing on our Facebook page that they saw 'Jaws' there back when it was a drive-in in the '70s," Martin said. "So it really gives them that nostalgia."
Martin thanked Town Manager Neil Harrington for the help he gave over the past month to get the Vision Max drive-in up and running.
"Neil personally reached out to us and really helped to streamline the licensing process," Martin said. "That's pretty cool from a town manager."
"E.T." will also run Thursday and Friday night and the 1980s retrospective will continue over the weekend with "Back to the Future" on Saturday and Sunday.
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
