SALISBURY — Local bar and restaurant owners will have the ability to weigh in on the town's first set of alcohol regulations in over six decades this Thursday night.
The state created a Liquor License Commission for Salisbury in the 1958, but Town Meeting eliminated the commission in October 2017 and returned control over liquor licensing to the selectmen late last year. An ad hoc selectman sub-committee consisting of Donna Abdulla and Wilma McDonald was then created to draft a new set of alcohol guidelines which include classifications, the procedures and qualifications for applying for a license.
The Board of Selectmen will hold a public hearing to address the new regulations via Zoom at www.salisburyma.gov/home/news/public-hearing-on-proposed-alcohol-regulations, this Thursday, Dec. 10 at 5:30 p.m.
"We have never had an official set of regulations to deal with all aspects of alcohol beverage licensing," Town Manager Neil Harrington said. "This is the first, comprehensive set of regulations that have been proposed."
Under the proposed guidelines, an annual, on-premises, all-alcohol license would cost $3,000 while a beer and wine license would cost $1,500.
Seasonal all-alcohol licenses would cost $2,500 while the fee for a seasonal beer and wine license would be $1,250. Annual, off premises all alcohol licenses would run $3,000 while off-premises beer and wine licenses would cost $1,250.
Each each establishment would submit their proposed hours of operation to the Board of Selectmen for approval. State law also prohibits the sale of alcohol beverages between 1 a.m. and 8 a.m. Monday through Saturday and between 1 a.m. and noon on Sundays.
"This also goes into the building requirements you would need to apply for a liquor license," Harrington said. "It also talks about how long the licenses last, what your hours of operations have to be, what type of insurance you have to have and what your service area requirements are. Do you want indoors only or outdoors as well? What supervision needs to take place if you are serving alcohol in a restaurant?"
Violations of alcohol guidelines have also been listed in the proposed policies and include a seven-day suspension for the first offense. A second offense would carry a 30-day suspension and a third offense would trigger a warning of license revocation.
"It is pretty straightforward," Harrington said. "But I think it will bring clarity and order to a situation, where there was nothing written down before. People can attend the public meeting and talk about what they like or what they don't like in the regulations. Based on those comments and the comments of the general public, the selectmen may or may not amend the draft regulations."
According to Harrington, the Board of Selectmen are expected to meet on Monday, Dec. 14 and Monday, Dec. 28 and wish to have their new alcohol regulations set before the end of the year.
"This will be a first for the town so it is very important for us to get this done," Harrington said. "We want consistency and everyone to be treated fairly, whether it is in the licensing process or the disciplinary process, if it comes to that. This will be a good tool, according to our attorneys, for the selectman to have as the local, liquor licensing board going forward."
