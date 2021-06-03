SALISBURY — A local family claims “theft” was involved when town employees removed personal items from graves at Longhill Cemetery.
The town, which formed its Cemetery Commission in 2019, announced plans to conduct a spring cleanup of the cemetery in April.
Shrubs cannot be planted on cemetery lots and plantings are prohibited by markers that are flush to the ground, according to the town’s website. Plantings, urns or clay pots are allowed in Longhill Cemetery but must be placed within 12 inches of the front of a headstone.
Cindy Cook comes from lineage that includes members of the Danielson, Oester and Dore families, which she said can trace their history back centuries in Salisbury.
Cook and her husband, Bob, read the town’s April posting and said they removed items in the cemetery they thought would be a problem before the cleanup began.
Bob Cook said the town Public Works Department removed three urns from family grave sites, as well as a light. The offending material was then loaded onto a truck and dumped into the Public Works lot on Lafayette Road.
Cindy Cook said the items that were taken were irreplaceable.
“These are things that are 80 or 90 years old and you can’t replace them,” she said. “They’re probably not worth any money but, to me, they have tremendous sentimental value. I used to go down there and fill them for my grandparents.”
She also said the town stole private property from the grave sites.
“This is stealing as far as I am concerned,” she said. “My grandparents paid for that lot. This is like buying a house in the town and telling you that they’re going to remove your chairs because they are cluttering the lawn. Then, they come in and take your table and chairs out of your backyard. That’s how I look at it.”
Town Manager Neil Harrington said nothing has been stolen from the cemetery and everything is being kept in the Public Works lot.
“I don’t know the particulars of their case but we will have to take a look at it and assess what the situation is,” he said. “If these were urns that were falling apart or already crumbled and they are mixed in with others that are, that may be a challenge. But the freestanding urns that were in good shape are all kept separately.”
Cindy Cook said she and her family followed the town’s spring cleaning rules.
“It said that urns are allowed within 12 inches of the stone,” she said. “But they went through certain sections and just cleared things out. If you go down to the DPW right now, you will see benches and urns and flags.”
Bob Cook said the spring cleanup notice was misleading.
“‘Spring cleanup’ are not the words to use in this case,” he said. “This just leaves the wrong impression and I can’t help but wonder if that was intentional.”
He said he believes the Public Works Department is simply making the cemetery easier to clean in the future.
“I have no doubt about that,” he said. “The urns were there one week and then the next they were gone. They could have picked up that urn and set it up in front. That’s an awful lot less work than putting it in the back of a truck. But they didn’t.”
Cindy Cook said she is not sure what can be done to rectify the situation.
“I guess you could replace the urns but those were pretty old,” she said. “I get the idea that they don’t want benches there because they get in the way of mowing.”
Harrington said that is not true.
“It is easier to cut the grass there because of the cleanup but that was not the intent,” Harrington said. “The intent was to make the overall cemetery appearance nicer and to be able to maintain it, not just by cutting the grass but the trees and the overgrown shrubbery and everything else that was a problem there. That way it looks nice and respectful for the people whose families are buried there.”
Harrington said Salisbury is not doing anything different at Longhill Cemetery than at any other burial ground in the area.
“What was different was that when the cemetery was under private ownership, there were no rules,” Harrington said. “People could do whatever they wanted, wherever they wanted it. That was making it difficult for the town to maintain the cemetery.”
Harrington stressed that the appropriate way to deal with a complaints like the Cooks’ is to contact his office directly at 978-462-8232.
“None of the people who are complaining about this have contacted my office,” the town manager said. “That’s the appropriate avenue to deal with these things, by contacting town government and expressing their concern and we will see if we can assist them, that’s what we’re here for.”
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
