SALISBURY — Local and area firefighters on Saturday knocked down a two-alarm fire inside a single-family Central Avenue home.
The rental property was empty when firefighters arrived on scene around 2:15 p.m. Minutes earlier they received reports of a fire in an electrical box connected to the home.
Upon arrival, they saw heavy smoke showing from the basement, and attacked the fire by stretching a hose line into the basement. The fire extended to the first floor of the home, but was stopped there by firefighters, according to Fire Chief Scott Carrigan.
The basement suffered significant fire damage and the first floor suffered fire damage as well. No one was living in the rental property at the time. There were no reported injuries.
The cause of the fire was determined to be electrical in nature.
"The first company on scene did an excellent job stretching a hose line and attacking the fire," said Salisbury Fire Captain Andy Murphy, who commanded efforts to stop the blaze. "I would like to thank all of the departments who provided mutual aid. We count on each other for support and our neighboring departments came through for us today."
Firefighters from Amesbury, Newburyport, Merrimac, Newbury, and Seabrook and Hampton, New Hampshire, provided mutual aid at the scene, and firefighters from West Newbury and Hampton Falls, New Hampshire covered Salisbury stations.
