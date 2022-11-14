SALISBURY — Local firefighters made quick work of a chimney fire Monday morning, knocking it down before it could spread to a First Street home.
Salisbury Fire Capt. Andrew Murphy told The Daily News that the fire, reported around 9:30 a.m., was contained in the chimney and came as a result of a buildup of creosote in the chimney.
Creosote is a black or brown residue that can be crusty and flaky, tar-like, drippy and sticky, or shiny and hardened. It forms when wood is burned and unburned wood particles in the smoke produced by the fire cools as it passes through the chimney, leaving condensation on the walls of the flue lining.
“It was a very small fire. No damage to the property, no damage to the house,” Murphy said. “We used chains to chain the chimney to get the creosote that was built up to fall down into the fireplace and we extinguished it and that was it.”
In 2020, there were 539 fires across the state involving chimneys, fireplaces and wood stoves. These fires were responsible for $3.4 million in property damage and injured six people. They make up 41 percent of all fires linked to heating systems, according to the State Fire Marshal's Office.
“We anticipate more people using a fireplace, wood stove, or other solid fuel to heat their homes this winter,” State Fire Marshal Peter J. Ostroskey said in release. “We want everyone to keep warm and keep safe. If you’re burning wood, pellets or coal, we recommend having your chimney and flue professionally inspected and cleaned first. When burning, use a screen to keep embers inside and keep anything that can burn at least three feet away on all sides. And when you’re done, remember that ashes can stay hot for days. When disposing of them, shovel them into a metal bucket with a metal lid and place it outside on the ground away from the home, porch, and garage.”
