SALISBURY — A two-alarm house fire on Pike Street last week was ruled accidental by local fire officials Thursday.
“We weren’t able to determine the cause,” Salisbury Fire Chief Scott Carrigan said.
No one was hurt Nov. 12 when the fire threatened to destroy 25 Pike St. about 3:30 p.m. A quick response by local and area firefighters contained the rapidly advancing blaze to a second-floor room. The fire was deemed under control in about 10 minutes.
Carrigan said a resident called for help after noticing the fire coming from the second floor. Everyone inside was able to safely leave the house, which is set back hundreds of feet from the heavily traveled street.
Salisbury fire Capt. Scott Murphy, who has kept in contact with residents, said there has been progress in making the home habitable again.
The house, built in 1978, is owned by Kerry Fitzpatrick and was last assessed at $368,100, according to the town’s online database.
