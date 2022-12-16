SALISBURY — The Salisbury Fire Department is kicking the holiday spirit into overdrive as it prepares for a weekend of holiday-themed events.
For more than 20 years, Salisbury Firefighters Local 4694 have held a Santa’s Breakfast providing food, music, gifts for children, and pictures with Santa. Now after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, the community will once again be able to come together for breakfast before the holidays. This year’s breakfast will be held on Saturday, Dec. 17 at the Hilton Center at 43 Lafayette Road from 8 to 11 a.m.
President of the Salisbury Firefighter Local 4694 Daniel Souliotis told The Daily News that the event usually draws a sizable crowd.
“It’s pretty busy. I’d say we probably have 200 to 300 people usually,” Souliotis said. “We have live music, pancakes, bacon, all the regular sausage stuff, everything that you usually would have at a pancake breakfast.”
Souliotis said that his favorite part of the event is the community gathering together before the holidays.
Board of Selectmen Chairperson Chuck Takesian shared what he most enjoys about the breakfast.
“Just to watch the kids with Santa Claus, and them having a good time, and you want to see kids like that, having a good time, loving Santa Claus. It brings back my youth,” Takesian said.
Cost of a ticket is $7 for a child and $9 for an adult, with all proceeds going toward the benefit of the Salisbury Firefighter Local 4694.
Santa’s Breakfast is not the only festive event the Salisbury Firefighter Local 4694 has planned for the weekend. On Sunday, Dec. 18, the annual Santa tour will take off with the man in red starting his route from the fire department on Lafayette Road and proceeding around town.
“We have Santa and he goes around with the fire truck,” Souliotis said. “There’s a route online, it goes on certain roads throughout most of town. This is probably another 10- or 15-year thing that we’ve been doing just for the kids to be able to go and see Santa. They can step outside their house or go and gather in a certain area like the Boys & Girls clubs, so it’s just another annual event that we do for the community.”
The tour is expected to begin at 4:30 p.m. and will go on for roughly three hours. The exact route of the tour can be found by visiting the Salisbury Firefighter Local 4694 Facebook page.
Matt Petry covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: mpetry@northofboston.com.
