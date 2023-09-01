SALISBURY — Wary the town’s youngest members may slip through the cracks in terms of what they need to be healthy and happy, officials announced Monday it will create a youth development coalition.
The group will be comprised of local leaders from its schools, police department, businesses, youth serving organizations, local government agencies, healthcare, parents/caregivers, and young people, according to the town.
Parks and Recreation Administrator Jenn Roketenetz, who will act as coordinator, said the coalition will use local data to identify the needs of Salisbury’s youth and collaborate to best serve them and their families.
“One of Salisbury’s greatest assets is its people. They are kind, hardworking and always ready to roll up their sleeves. Supporting Salisbury youth and the community that surrounds them is front and center in the work I do every day,” Roketenetz said. “It is hoped that amongst the many individuals, agencies, and organizations who are already doing the work to support our young people this will dramatically increase our bandwidth.”
The endeavor is getting a lift from the Essex County Asset Builder Network, a regional network of six communities (Newburyport, Amesbury, Georgetown, Newbury, Rowley and Salisbury) committed to supporting youth and families.
“Jenn is well-connected and liked within the community and has already been doing so much to support our youth and families. This role will help her be more purposeful in bringing folks together to find shared goals and work on projects that will benefit all partners and most importantly our youth” ECAB Associate Director Tina Los said.
The ECAB Network, according to Los, seeks to support young people by building protective factors in youth that help them thrive and make healthy choices. Research shows the more protective factors young people have, the less likely they are to participate in high-risk behaviors such as substance use, violence or bullying.
Since October 2020, Los has served as the city of Newburyport’s diversity, equity and inclusion coordinator. In 2017, she joined Newburyport Youth Services.
Salisbury has been an ECAB Network member for six years. The police, under the leadership of Chief Tom Fowler, and Triton Regional School District, led by Superintendent Brian Forget, have been ardent supporters of this work from the start.
“Our students have benefited greatly from the partnership. I am thrilled to have Jenn formally join this partnership, specifically for the town of Salisbury, as she is a proven champion for our students. I look forward to this coalition and the connections that will be made to provide even greater support to the students of Salisbury,” Forget said.
As a result of the new collaborative, Roketenetz will pick up more hours, according to Town Manager Neil Harrington.
“We are thrilled to partner with ECAB and increase Jenn’s role to full time. She has made her impact on the community and it is felt that this expanded role fits nicely with the mission of Parks and Recreation to foster community growth and promote healthy living,” Harrington said.
Roketenetz’s expanded role and the coalition itself was made possible by a two-year state grant from the Department of Public Health. The grant seeks to prevent the first use of substances by youth and encourages communities to use a positive youth development approach to prevention. This approach means working with youth and elevating their voice, giving them opportunities to build skills, along with qualities and relationships that will help them thrive, according to the town.
Roketenetz acknowledged that one of her goals is to prove the program works and is needed so that it can continue well beyond the grant’s end date.
“Hopefully the work will be sustainable,” she said.
For more information or questions contact Roketenetz at: JRoketenetz@salisburyma.gov
Dave Rogers is the editor of the Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.
