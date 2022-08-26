SALISBURY — Salisbury Days is a time-honored tradition for the people of Salisbury, and now that event is only three weeks away.
As the name implies, Salisbury Days is an event spanning multiple days and offering a wide variety of events, such as a firemen’s muster, a car show, a charity kickball game, and much more.
“It’s hard to do a quick, neat description of Salisbury Days when there is just so much to offer over multiple days,” Parks and Recreation Administrator Jennifer Roketenetz said.
The festivities will begin Sept. 16 in Lion's Park, moving on Sept. 17 over to the beach center, with Sept. 18 being the final day taking place in Salisbury Village. The event is so large that some major roads are planned to be closed off.
“We will be closing off Elm Street which is pretty cool,” Roketenetz said. “It’s a pretty major road so closing it down helps add to the atmosphere of it being like an old-fashioned town day.”
Salisbury Days has always been a family friendly affair, but this year Roketenetz wants to make sure the youth feel fully included. That is why she came up with the “Color the Sky” kite event.
“All our events are family inclusive, but I really wanted something special for the kids, and I was driving home and saw a kid having so much fun out with their kite and realized that was it,” Roketenetz said.
Another event Roketenetz has seen go over well with the younger Salisbury crowd has been the 18-piece swing opera they have perform at the beach.
“The players are all young kids, which is great because not only do they bring a lot of youthful energy to the stage, they also bring a lot of youth to the front of the stage,” Roketenetz said. “It’s cool to see a group of young kids who want to bring back this type of music.”
The list of events and activities is vast, and draws in a large and diverse crowd, which Roketenetz believes is important for the town.
“It’s a wonderful way for us to showcase our little seaside town, people come in for all different reasons, whether it be the car show or the firemen’s muster, or any of our other offerings,” Roketenetz said.
Every year at the event, awards are given to two members of the community, one which is a lifetime award and another which focuses on the here and now. The winners will be presented their awards by last year’s winners.
