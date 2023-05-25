SALISBURY — Members of the community prepare to honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice in service to their country as the town’s annual Memorial Day parade draws near.
The parade is scheduled for Monday beginning at 10 a.m. at the Salisbury fire station.
Parks and Recreation Commission Administrator Jennifer Roketenetz provided a detailed layout of the parade route.
“It’ll go up Lafayette Road and takes the left at CVS onto Beach Road, right at the church. It’ll take a right onto Pleasant Street. And then it concludes on the common for a short service,” she said.
Former Selectman Fred Knowles will serve as the master of ceremonies.
“I’ve been fortunate enough in Salisbury to have served on the Salisbury and Triton School Committee and to have been a selectman and to have played Santa Claus,” he said. “But I think this is the greatest honor to have been bestowed on me because it is such a noteworthy cause honoring all those individuals who lost their lives in defending the country.”
Knowles said he hopes to continue honoring the legacy of former Selectman Barbara Thomas, who brought the annual parade back more than two decades ago. He shared a message she left him with before her death.
“She said everyone at least once in their life should march in a parade,” Knowles said.
Roketenetz said following that message of inclusion is one of the best aspects of the event.
“We certainly invite all our baseball teams and our football teams and Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts and Salisbury Lions Clubs, Boys & Girls Clubs, all the different groups. But we also just throw it out to the community that if you wanted to join the parade, you are more than welcome to do so,” Roketenetz said.
She explained that Knowles will lead the service and will be followed by state Sen. Bruce Tarr, R-Gloucester; state Rep. Dawne Shand, D-Newburyport; and town selectmen.
“These services are for the community and to honor our veterans that have passed and absolutely gave the ultimate sacrifice,” Roketenetz said.
She said they usually get a strong turnout of spectators and marchers. But unlike most events, they are not overly concerned about how many people attend, Roketenetz said.
“The importance is us being together, the community being together,” Roketenetz said.
She said the march to the Town Common is her favorite part of the parade.
“It just seems so wholesome and traditional, kids love it. A lot of really good energy and a moment to honor those that gave the ultimate sacrifice as a community,” Roketenetz said.
Matt Petry covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: mpetry@northofboston.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.