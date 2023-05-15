SALISBURY — Approval of the town’s contribution to the Triton Regional School District budget, two new chapters to the town’s general bylaws, and a path to repairing a bridge on Gerrish Road will be among the items residents will vote on tonight at the annual spring Town Meeting.
The meeting begins at 7 p.m. at Salisbury Elementary School, 100 Lafayette Road. For the meeting to get underway, there must be at least 125 registered voters to obtain the necessary quorum.
Town Clerk Mindy Morrison said it is hard to draw a quorum when there is nothing controversial on the warrant.
“The Bruins lost, so it might be easier,” she said. “I’ll use social media to get the word out, I’ll do an all call to get the word out. We always get that 100 easy, it’s that last 25. So we’re just trying to encourage people to go.”
She stressed that despite the warrant being small, there are still important issues to be discussed at Town Meeting.
“It’s going be important to pass the school budget and it’s going be even more important because of Neil’s situation. We want to have that meeting before he goes, if he goes,” Morrison said, referring to the town’s contribution to the school district and Town Manager Neil Harrington’s potential departure if elected as Salem’s mayor next week.
Selectman Michael Colburn did not share her concerns, saying getting a quorum won’t be an issue.
“We always struggle, but I think in the past three or four years, I have seen more engagement from the community. It seems like they care deeply now,” Colburn said.
The town’s anticipated contribution to the school budget is $15,275,658 and must be approved at Town Meeting.
Among the articles proposed is a new chapter to the town’s general bylaws, Chapter 168 titled “Parks and Recreation Commission.”
The Parks & Recreation Commission was established and approved by the town at a Special Town Meeting on May 18, 1998. Colburn said that when the commission was first formed, it was as a community action group.
“We never really made a bylaw, so now we’re making a bylaw,” he said. “Historically, the DPW [Department of Public Works] director was on it and it just didn’t make sense now that we have Jen Roketenetz for them to be on it. It made sense to put another member on the Parks & Rec that would be a community member,” Colburn said.
Roketenetz leads commission.
The other new chapter that could be added to the town’s general bylaws is Chapter 78, titled “Erosion and Stormwater Control.”
The new chapter’s purpose is to protect, maintain and enhance the town’s public health, safety, environment and general welfare. This would happen by establishing minimum requirements and procedures to control the adverse effects of soil erosion and sedimentation, construction site runoff, increased post-development stormwater runoff and nonpoint source pollution associated with new development and redevelopment.
Colburn provided a basic summary of the nearly 13-page article.
“There’s always a gap between when Planning Board picks up or conservation picks up through a single-family home to a multifamily home. So this is trying to put a little oversight on new development,” Colburn said.
Another article on the warrant would authorize the treasurer, with approval from selectmen, to borrow $400,000 to fund engineering, permitting, construction and utility relocation costs for the replacement of a culvert and bridge on Gerrish Road. It would also authorize selectmen to apply for, accept and expend any grants available, and to take any other action necessary.
The Daily News reached out to Harrington for comment but did not hear back in time for this report.
Matt Petry covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: mpetry@northofboston.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.