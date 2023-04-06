SALISBURY — Residents will be transported to a setting straight out of “The Smurfs” when they take what is being called a whimsical stroll through nature surrounded by local art as well as gnome and fairy houses.
All this magic and more is part of the Parks and Recreation Commission’s upcoming Fairy Gnome Discovery Walk & Art Stroll.
The event will be held April 29 and April 30 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Pettengill Farm, 45 Ferry Road.
Parks and Recreation Administrator Jennifer Roketenetz said the event began last year as a combination of two town traditions – the Fairy Gnome Discovery Walk run by the Parent-Teacher Association and the Salisbury Art Stroll organized by the Cultural Council.
“With the creation of my position, we brought the two events together last year and it’s proven to be a wonderful mix,” Roketenetz said.
Rocketenetz said she created the Fairy Gnome Discovery Walk in 2015 while serving as Salisbury PTA president. She was having a girls weekend with her daughter.
“We actually visited this large fairy walk in Portsmouth,” Roketenetz said. “So one weekend, we had done that and then the next day Pettengill had hosted their annual Vintage Bazaar. and after going to the two events, I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, we could totally do this.’”
Roketenetz said she approached Pettengill Farm about hosting the Gnome Fairy Walk there and the proposal was gladly accepted.
“Everything they do is just breathtakingly beautiful. and so when you ran onto their property, it’s an old farmhouse and in the back sit all their greenhouses,” Roketenetz said.
“But then just beyond that, there’s the open space with the beautiful green and then you go by a pond through a path that takes you into the woods, and that’s where we host the fairy and gnome houses,” she added. “The trail is about a one-mile loop or shoe loop that takes you through the woods. When you get exactly halfway, there’s a clearing of the marsh where you can actually see Butler’s Toothpick.”
Roketenetz said the Fairy Gnome Discovery Walk draws thousands of people from across the region.
“We have had them come from as far as Canada, if you can believe that.”
Roketenetz said when they combined the Art Stroll with the Gnome Fairy Walk, nearly 100 artists came to show off and sell their work.
“It’s a juried event. I asked folks to send me pictures of their work,” she said. “It has to be something they make, grow or even cook. We don’t allow any resale of items with the exception of the PTA booth, which is kind of a different story. People do glass blowing or they do watercolor or they do ceramics, pottery, resin art. There’s so many different things, candle making, so many different types of art that we show that day.”
She said it all comes from local artisans.
“It really gives them an opportunity to have a platform to show their stuff off,” Roketenetz said. “But also it gives the community the opportunity to buy really quality pieces from people that live and work within their community, which in my opinion are my favorite things.”
She said there will also be a revolving stage for musicians to perform, highlighting music as an art form.
“I have a gentleman coming on a local cultural grant. He does Johnny Cash, Willie Nelson, and he does a whole show about The Highwaymen,” Roketenetz said.
She said they are looking to break the record for the most fairy and gnome homes on a single walk. Roketenetz said she believes the number to beat is 250.
Selectman and Parks and Recreation Commission Vice Chairman Michael Colburn is optimistic they will succeed.
“There’s a good possibility and I’m hoping, I’ve been pushing it, and I know there’s even some local businesses and schools and everyone is really trying hard to make it happen,” he said.
Matt Petry covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: mpetry@northofboston.com.
