SALISBURY – The town’s harbormaster recently revealed he is still almost a week away from perhaps installing boat docks along the Salisbury side of the Merrimack River.
Ray Pike said he is facing several challenges, many of them related to the town’s effort to contain the coronavirus pandemic. Among them he said is making sure workers have enough personal protection equipment to work safely.
“We’re on hold for the time being,” Pike said Friday.
Last week, Newburyport harbormaster Paul Hogg and his team installed floats by the Cashman Park boat launch and near his office located adjacent to the city boardwalk.
Late last month the state issued guidelines about boat launches and docks related to reducing the spread of COVID-19.
Among the biggest policy changes local and state boaters are required to follow is limiting people from the same family on a craft. That means only persons from the same household should be on a boat at one time. The policy change means no charter boats, whale watches or hired fishing excursions.
According to state guidelines, the use of ramps for organized fishing tournaments, derbies, or any other type of gathering is prohibited. Loitering on ramps or use of ramps for any activity other than launching boats is prohibited. Parking at ramps for activities other than launching boats is prohibited, according to the state.
Pike conceded he is looking for more assistance from the town in terms of manpower and logistics. To address those issue, he said he is hoping to meet with town officials, including Town Manager Neil Harrington and selectmen.
Harrington said on Monday that he has yet to discuss the situation with Pike but added he expects the boating season to be delayed in Salisbury and across the state due to COVID-19 concerns.
Despite the delay, Pike is still plowing ahead after recently touching base with his crew.
“I’m starting to tell the guys we need to do things,” Pike said.
Across the border in Seabrook, Town Manager Bill Manzi said the town’s lone public boat launch remains open. Located near the Tuna Striker Pub off Route 1A, the dock is used primarily, but not exclusively, by commercial fishermen.
“We’re not preventing them from using it,” Manzi said.
Dave Rogers is a staff reporter with the Newburyport Daily News. Email him at: drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.
