SALIBSURY – Longtime harbormaster Ray Pike will be retiring at the end of June, prompting Town Manager Neil Harrington to name Pike's assistant, Willem van de Stadt, as acting harbormaster.
“Ray Pike has served the town well for many years, and I wish him well as he moves on to enjoy a new phase of his life,” Harrington said in a statement, adding that Deputy Harbormaster Reggie Santos will take on additional responsibilities.
Santos and van de Stadt are longtime assistants who have many years of boating experience and are familiar with all aspects of the harbormaster’s operations, according to Harrington.
“I am confident that Willem and Reggie will be able to keep the operation of the harbormaster’s office flowing smoothly for this boating season, and I am grateful that they have accepted their new assignments," Harrington said.
The search for a permanent successor will ramp up after the summer season and into the winter, with the goal of making sure the new person is onboard by next spring and up to speed before the beginning of the 2021 summer season.
Pike did not immediately return a phone call for comment.
