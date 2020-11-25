SALISBURY — A vaccine may be on the way, but according to the town's health director, the COVID-19 pandemic is far from over
Drug companies Pfizer and Moderna recently announced they developed vaccines against COVID-19 but are still in the trial stage.
But Salisbury Health Director Jack Morris told the Board of Selectmen at its meeting Monday that the town should expect another spike in coronavirus cases before any vaccine becomes available. Communities across the country are seeing increases in the number of positive cases.
"We are right in the middle of the startup of the flu season," Morris said. "So I think that we can expect another spike" in COVID-19 cases.
Salisbury has seen 147 confirmed and 21 probable cases of COVID-19 since March and six deaths, with the most recent Nov. 14, according to Morris. He said the the town has entered the state's COVID-19 red zone with 32 residents isolating.
"Our cases are starting to go through the roof," he said. "If it continues, we will have to go back to Phase 3, Step 1. Bars are going to have to close and some other establishments will have a lot more restrictions. I am hoping that we can keep our numbers down so that we don't have to do that."
Morris advises people to keep Thanksgiving gatherings to a minimum.
"We should probably not have any gatherings," he said. "Just your immediate family. Even if you have guests over, other family members, you should be wearing a mask and try to social distance."
Morris said staff members from the Salisbury Health Department met with their counterparts from Amesbury, Merrimac, Newburyport, Newbury and West Newbury on Thursday to begin mapping out how to dispense a potential COVID-19 vaccine.
"When we have the vaccine available, we want to pool all of our resources and do all six towns," Morris said.
He said the Salisbury Beach State Reservation would be a good spot to set up drive-thru vaccination sites.
"There is a lot of room and a two-mile road," he said. "There is a lot of space where cars can turn around. You can probably set up 10 or 15 different drive-thru spots and in different parking lots."
Morris said he hopes to see a vaccine made available by the end of the year but warns residents not to expect as quick a rollout to the general public.
"The state is signaling that it is looking at the late spring, early summer," he said. "My experience with the state means that it is late fall, early winter. Generally, if they tell us June or July, I anticipate September or October."
When asked if the town has been through the worst of the pandemic, Morris told Selectman Freeman Condon that Salisbury should "expect another round."
"People have got to wear their masks," Morris said. "They have to maintain social distancing. They should be sanitizing their hands and not getting together in big gatherings because those become superspreaders. It's a lot of human courtesy and human decency to each other and personal responsibility."
Selectman Wilma McDonald told Morris that he was "the hardest working man in Salisbury these days."
"We all have our seasons," he replied. "This is my season."
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.