SALISBURY — Those hoping to get into a Salisbury Housing Authority unit can expect a long wait, a representative from the group told selectmen Monday.
“We have 80 units,” said Housing Authority Executive Director Kate McGuire. “Right now, we have three of those vacant, two of those are longer-term turnovers, we have to do some significant renovations there, and the third one we should have ready in the next month or so.”
The Housing Authority was awarded $173,000 through the American Rescue Plan Act. The money will go toward bathroom renovation projects, according to McGuire.
“All of these units have original bathrooms and original kitchens, so as you can imagine over time, a lot of wear and tear, so this is the first phase,” McGuire said. “We are hoping to get 16 bathrooms but the cost of construction right now is pretty outrageous, so fingers crossed we get in the ballpark of 16 bathrooms.”
McGuire did not have good news regarding the waitlist for housing.
“It’s really discouraging, and honestly through COVID it has gotten even worse,” McGuire told selectmen at their meeting. “So our waitlist, we used to manage it locally, so we had a much smaller waitlist, and then the states took over the waitlists, so now they’ve opened it up to everyone across the state and it’s online so we’ve seen it’s just ballooned – the number of people on the waitlist.”
She explained how the waitlist was set up and who would receive priority.
“We give preferences to people who are homeless, there’s four different categories that they can fill in, and to veterans and to locals as well,” McGuire said. “I can tell you it is extremely rare at this point that we ever get past the people who are homeless on the waitlist because there are so many people from across the state that apply.”
It is similar to a point system where every box checked off helps, she said. One example is that a homeless person from Salisbury would receive priority over a homeless person from Lowell because of the individual’s local status.
“If you are a local and a veteran, you could probably get housed within two years,” McGuire said. “If you’re a local and you’re not a veteran and you’re not homeless, it is going to be quite a long wait.”
The Housing Authority was recently awarded three additional Section 8 vouchers, according to McGuire.
The Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher Program increases affordable housing choices for very low-income households by helping families pay a portion of their rent for privately owned housing.
Eligibility is based on the family’s total gross income, and at least 75% of all vouchers issued by a housing agency must be targeted toward households whose total income does not exceed 30% of the area median income.
“People who have those vouchers can go out into the community and rent market rate apartments, so it’s not the brick-and-mortar apartments you’re used to seeing,” McGuire said. “Right now, we have 54 of those, so an additional three is a big deal.”
The Housing Authority passed state and federal audits, according to McGuire. She ended her presentation with a call to those who would like to advocate for affordable housing and the elderly to join her board.
Three of five positions have been filled. Flexible meetings are scheduled for the second Thursday of each month at 5 p.m. A few special meetings are scheduled throughout the year.
Matt Petry covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: mpetry@northofboston.com.
