SALISBURY — Town officials responded to input Thursday from a COVID-19 community forum by establishing a social media presence and offering residents parking at the beach in response to the pandemic.
Town Manager Neil Harrington held the online forum June 4 to hear ideas and concerns from community members about how to best approach the summer season in the midst of a pandemic.
Roughly 98 people took part, with suggestions made to have all beachgoers practice social distancing and wear protective face masks.
Restricting parking on the south end of the beach to residents only was another major concern of Salisbury Beach stakeholders, as was better and more frequent communication from town officials.
Harrington and the Board of Selectmen considered the suggestions and put together a 10-Point Pandemic Plan which establishes a new Facebook page at www.facebook.com/townsalisbury and a Twitter handle at https://twitter.com/TownSalisbury to make public announcements on a regular basis.
"We are hoping that these are perceived as a realistic response to the concerns that were expressed at the community forum," Harrington said. "The selectmen and I have felt very strongly that we need to communicate better with the public on a more timely basis. That was the subject of several comments during the public forum."
The plan also includes designating resident-only parking spaces in a portion of the municipal Hunt Memorial Parking Lot.
Harrington said the resident parking program is a holdover from a plan put in place late last summer.
"We have heard loud and clear the desire on the part of several residents of the south end of the beach to relieve the overcrowding of the on-street parking condition in the summer," he said. "We think it is a reasonable plan."
The new parking spaces will cost beach residents $50 a year. Stickers will be available through the Town Clerk's Office. If the new designated spaces reach capacity, the town will make more available.
Capacity at the larger section of the Hunt Memorial Parking Lot will also be reduced.
"That was not a comment that came through, loud and clear at the community forum," Harrington said. "So we are going to make a conscious effort to block off a portion of the big lot that will not be used for parking."
Four or five short-term, on-street parking spaces close to the Broadway Mall will be designated for drive-up and take-out food service as part of the new plan but the Mall itself will remain closed to traffic.
The town will hire additional health monitors to remind people of their social distancing requirements in and around the Beach Center; periodic public announcements regarding state COVID-19 guidelines will also be made.
New signs will be purchased and posted in parking lots and at parking kiosks at the Beach Center, as well as at beach access points.
The public restroom facilities will be subjected to an enhanced cleaning schedule by the town and employees will be posted there seven days a week throughout the summer.
Reminder markers will also be placed on the ground every six feet next to the parking kiosks to encourage social distancing.
People will be prohibited from parking in the parking lot adjacent to the skate park on Beach Road; and extra trash barrels will be purchased and placed in close proximity to the beach.
"There aren't enough barrels at the beach," Harrington said.
He said parts of the new plan deal with long-standing issues at the beach.
"Some of these concerns were happening long before the COVID-19 virus hit," Harrington said. "These would have continued to be a problem if the COVID-19 situation had never risen. We are taking the opportunity to try to address some of those concerns."
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
