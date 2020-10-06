Salisbury Library earns signed Bruins jersey in reading challenge    

SALISBURY – Salisbury Public Library is one of a select group libraries in Massachusetts to receive Boston Bruins prizes for their outstanding participation in the first ever First Lady of the Commonwealth and Blades Summer Reading Challenge.
Joan Cox, the Salisbury children’s librarian, was excited to be a prize winner. “Our library users worked hard this summer to reach our goal, and this prize is a testament to their hard work reading,” she said.
The library decided to raffle off the prize to one lucky participant in the summer reading program and the winner was Harrison Salerno.
The Boston Bruins and First Lady Lauren Baker teamed up for the challenge this year as a way to keep residents involved with their library’s summer reading program during a time when library buildings were closed because of COVID-19, according to a press release. In total, challenge participants read more than 11,000 books and over 1.7 million minutes.
“Summer reading is fun, but it’s also an important part of students’ academic success because it helps them avoid the summer slide,” said James Lonergan, director of the Massachusetts Board of Library Commissioners, in the release. Kids who read just four books over the summer do better on reading-comprehension tests in the fall than their peers who read one or no books over the summer, he added.
In 2019, more than 500,000 people participated in statewide summer reading programs in libraries across the Commonwealth. Massachusetts has offered statewide online summer reading programs since 2007. To learn more about the benefits of summer reading, visit mass.gov/libraries. The statewide Summer Library Program is made possible through federal funding from the Institute of Museum and Library Services.
