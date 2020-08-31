SALISBURY – The Salisbury Public Library has announced information about several events and practices at the library for the month of September:
Curbside pickup is available Monday through Friday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. In order to keep all patrons and staff safe the building is closed to the public until further notice. Services include pick up books, magazines, audiobooks and DVDs; pick up inter-library loan requests; printing and copying (15 cents/page); faxing ($2/first page, 50 cents/additional page); and scanning (free).
All materials are quarantined and sanitized before circulation. Patrons are asked to not clean materials at home. Returns are accepted only in the library book drop. The building is closed, but the book drop is open 24/7. Donations are not accepted at this time.
There are 2 ways to place a request: Through your online account or by directly contacting the library via phone or email. Log into your account via the online catalog to place a hold on desired materials. Follow these steps and once the items are ready the library will contact you to schedule a pickup time.
Go to the Salisbury catalog; log into your account in the top right corner. (PIN/Password: Last 4 digits of phone number or library card number); search and click “Place Hold”.
When items are ready the library will contact you to pick up.
Call 978-465-5071, Option 4 or email reference@salisburylibrary.org. Include: library card number; title, author, format (DVD, audiobook, large print, etc.).
For curbside pickup patrons are asked to wait in their car when they arrive and to call 978-465-5071, Option #4.
Requested items will be placed on the table outside the main entrance; wait until staff have returned to the building before picking up items.
Patrons are asked to wear a mask when outside picking up items. If others are picking up, please maintain social distance.
All returned materials go into the book drop.
Patrons can now chat with a librarian via the library website. Have a question or want to request a title? Visit salisburylibrary.org and look for the chat box.
On Tuesday, Sept. 15 at 4 p.m., local author Meg Mitchell Moore, author of Two Truths and a Lie, will give an outdoor, socially distant presentation. Moore will discuss the inspiration behind her novel, her writing process, current projects, and will read an excerpt. A question and answer period and book signing will follow. Patrons can bring their own copies and books also will be available for purchase. Masks required. Patrons should bring their own chairs to Salisbury Square. Rain date is Thursday, Sept. 17 at 4 p.m.
