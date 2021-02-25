SALISBURY – Salisbury Public Library offers several virtual programs in March.
March 2 at 7 p.m.: Virtual author talk
Author Susan Mallery will discuss her latest book, “The Vineyard At Painted Moon,” in conversation with author Hank Phillippi Ryan in this Zoom webinar. This program is sponsored by a partnership of several area libraries. Visit the event calendar at salisburylibrary.org to register.
March 9 at 6:30 p.m.: Pop-Up Art School Night Sky Canvas
Join Pop Art School for a canvas painting event. Follow each step on Zoom to create a magical star-filled night sky with silhouettes of a hillside and trees. Materials will be provided via curbside pickup. Contact Nicole at nkramer@salisburylibrary.org or 978-465-5071, ext. 136, to register.
March 10 at 2 p.m.: Book Chat
Readers are invited to join a chat on Zoom and talk about recent or favorite reads. There is no required reading for this program. All genres and titles welcome. This program will take place on the second Wednesday of each month. Contact Nicole at nkramer@salisburylibrary.org or 978-465-5071, ext. 136, to register.
March 18 at 6 p.m.: Nonfiction Book Club — “Lab Girl”
This book discussion on Zoom focuses on “Lab Girl” by Hope Jahren. Copies are available at the library for curbside pickup. The Nonfiction Book Club will meet on the third Thursday of each month. Contact Nicole at nkramer@salisburylibrary.org or 978-465-5071, ext. 136, to register.
