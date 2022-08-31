SALISBURY- — Starting this week volunteers will place nearly 3,000 flags around the Salisbury Town Common in preparation for the annual 9/11 remembrance day.
Hosted by the Salisbury Lions Club, the ceremony will begin at 9 a.m. that day.
Last year marked the 20th anniversary of 9/11, which led A.J. Pappas, Michael Roberge, and other Salisbury Lions to come up with a way to honor the fallen. Roberge came up with the idea to place a flag in honor of each life lost, and Pappas took charge of coordinating the event.
“Myself, my wife, and other Lions came together to think of what we could do, and that was when Michael Roberge had the idea with the flags,” Pappas said. “From there it was just a matter of how do we do this.”
The event went well enough last year that they decided to make it an annual ceremony. Nearly 3,000 flags will be placed around the Town Common next week, where they will remain until a few days after the ceremony.
Parks and Recreation administrator Jennifer Roketenetz worked with the Lions Club to set up the inaugural event and is helping again this year, and can’t help but get emotional when thinking about the display.
“These are pretty big flags, not the dollar store kind, they are definitely a good size, and there is just something when you see the visual, it just hits right in the feels,” Roketenetz said. “And it’s always good to see the community getting involved.”
For Pappas, like many others, the events of 9/11 hit close to home. His wife lost her aunt, Laurie Neira, while he bore witness to the tragedy from the rooftop of his New York home.
“My wife and I avoided everything to do with it for 19 years, until the 20th anniversary came up and we as a group decided we needed to do something,” Pappas said.
The ceremony will feature a few speakers, including Pappas and his family.
“Myself, my wife, and my daughter will be singing a little song,” Pappas said.
Pappas knows that not everyone will be flooding the streets for the day, but said it was important for however many people it impacts and feel that they do need it.
“Just knowing it’s in our town, it may seem silly but growing up here, it’s important that our little town has something like this, it makes me really happy,” Pappas said.
Areas of the common will be sectioned to correlate with the areas affected by the terrorist attack.
