SALISBURY — Volunteers from the Lions Club recently installed nearly 3,000 flags at Salisbury Town Common in preparation for a ceremony Sunday honoring those who lost their lives on 9/11.
The event is set to kick off at 9 a.m. at the Town Common. If it rains, the ceremony will be held at East Parish United Methodist Church, 8 Lafayette Road.
“It is one of the town’s signature events of the year,” Town Manager Neil Harrington said. “And I may be slightly prejudiced, but I think when the common is decorated with the flag, as the Lions Club does every year, it’s really a sight to behold. It’s unlike any other in the area.”
The 2,977 flags are set up so that each parcel represents an area of the tragedy and each flag honors a life lost. The idea came from Salisbury Lion Mike Roberge, who helped begin the tradition in 2021 to honor the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks in New York City, Washington, D.C., and rural Pennsylvania.
“I mean, everyone was on board with it right away,” Roberge said.
He said the setup was very involved, taking six hours to install the flags.
“It’s a lot of work, don’t get me wrong, but it’s very gratifying,” Roberge said.
He shared why it is important to have a ceremony each year.
“Just to never forget. These were ordinary citizens going about their daily business, and they had their lives taken away in such a tragic way. We cannot forget what happened that day,” Roberge said.
Salisbury Lions Club Vice President A.J. Pappas explained why this ceremony means so much to his family.
“My wife lost her aunt on Flight 11, and I was living in New York City at the time, so it’s kind of an important event for us. We want our daughter to know, we don’t want people to forget,” Pappas said.
American Airlines Flight 11 crashed into the North Tower of the World Trade Center at 8:46 a.m. on Sept. 11, 2001.
Pappas noted that he and his family, along with other local residents such as Gavin Marengi, will provide live music for the ceremony.
“We have Sen. Bruce Tarr speaking, state Rep. Dawne Shand will be speaking, C.J. Fitzwater, Michael Colburn, so it’s going to be a star-studded event,” Pappas said, adding that about 150 people attended the event last year.
Roberge expressed his gratitude for those who have donated their time to keep the new tradition going.
“Thank you for the support from the community and the Lions members that helped out placing the flags,” Roberge said.
Selectman Ronalee Ray-Parrott praised the Lions Club for taking the time to make the ceremony a local tradition.
“People deserve to get the credit when they do the hard work,” she said. “That was Mike Roberge’s brainchild, and then the Lions Club really working together on that.”
Matt Petry covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: mpetry@northofboston.com.
